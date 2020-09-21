DigitalNote Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $12,086.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00829028 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002814 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000574 BTC.

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,079,514,304 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,482,612 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

