Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,739,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 232,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 42,226 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 288,410 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.27. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

