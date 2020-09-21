DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.80

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 21129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

DiamondPeak Company Profile (NASDAQ:DPHC)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

