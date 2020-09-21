Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,916.33 ($38.11).

Several research analysts have commented on DGE shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Diageo alerts:

In other Diageo news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Insiders have acquired a total of 641 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,442 over the last three months.

DGE traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,568.50 ($33.56). 6,512,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.88. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 25.83 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,613.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,686.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.