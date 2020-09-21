Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.37. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 56.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

