DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.81. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 2,812 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 73.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

