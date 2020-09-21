Datamine Trading Down 2.8% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $902,757.87 and approximately $214,047.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00078950 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001277 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000444 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044099 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00119812 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008825 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,476,291 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

