Datacoin Trading Down 2.3% This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $8,264.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003823 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000520 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000835 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

