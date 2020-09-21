DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.24. DATA Communications Management shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,298 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $11.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,413.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.94 million for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.