DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.67 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $425,540.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00221921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01416550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00192823 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

