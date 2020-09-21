Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

DJCO stock opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.56. The stock has a market cap of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $285,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.47, for a total transaction of $1,947,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,299.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,316. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

