Dai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96.82 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $824.57 million and approximately $96.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00009768 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, YoBit and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00222066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00085000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.01392974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00194590 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 808,701,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,591,076 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Bibox, YoBit, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, AirSwap, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

