DAEX Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $14,635.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.20 or 0.04243162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056194 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033537 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

