CyberVein (CVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.63 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. CyberVein has a total market cap of $110.53 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberVein has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.