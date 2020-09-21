CureVac B.V. (CVAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2020 – CureVac B.V. is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – CureVac B.V. is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – CureVac B.V. is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – CureVac B.V. is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CVAC stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. 5,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,879. CureVac B.V. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

