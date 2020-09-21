CryptoPing Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 192.2% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $15,944.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00222216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.01392490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00195668 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

