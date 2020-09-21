Cryptopay Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.04196687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009675 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00056044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,944 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.