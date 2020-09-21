Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $73.74 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bithumb, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.20 or 0.04243162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056194 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,171,689,498 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OceanEx, IDEX, KuCoin, Fatbtc, Upbit, Huobi Global, BigONE, OKEx, DDEX, HitBTC, Dcoin, Bibox, Indodax, Bithumb Global, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Bittrex, ABCC, Huobi Korea and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

