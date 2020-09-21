CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.58 million and a PE ratio of 35.67. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

