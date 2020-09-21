Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18.

In related news, insider Paul Weightman purchased 638,074 shares of Cromwell Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$561,505.12 ($401,075.09).

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

