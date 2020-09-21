CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $102,426.95 and $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,031,897 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

