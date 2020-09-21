Critical Survey: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 4.82% 21.19% 1.96% American Tower 24.70% 39.62% 4.68%

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iron Mountain and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 1 2 0 2.25 American Tower 0 3 11 0 2.79

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $272.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than American Tower.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.92 $267.38 million $2.29 12.37 American Tower $7.58 billion 14.16 $1.89 billion $7.73 31.31

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Tower has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

American Tower beats Iron Mountain on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

