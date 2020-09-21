Critical Comparison: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) versus American Outdoor Brands (NYSE:AOUT)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc currently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.01%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.49%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 10.34% 16.02% 13.14% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $410.51 million 2.61 $32.29 million N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

