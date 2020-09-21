Critical Analysis: JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) versus LATAM Airlines Group (NASDAQ:LTMAQ)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11% JetBlue Airways -4.05% -7.24% -2.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 1 7 5 0 2.31

JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $14.77, suggesting a potential upside of 28.99%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 5.00 JetBlue Airways $8.09 billion 0.39 $569.00 million $1.90 6.03

JetBlue Airways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JetBlue Airways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

