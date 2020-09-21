Credits Price Hits $0.0350 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Credits has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $8.72 million and $92,216.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, WazirX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Gate.io, Tidex, WazirX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.