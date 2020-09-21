CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) versus Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Financial Contrast

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Industries Group and CPI Aerostructures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.62 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -12.33 CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.36 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Air Industries Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CPI Aerostructures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65% CPI Aerostructures 4.79% -60.76% 7.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Industries Group and CPI Aerostructures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CPI Aerostructures beats Air Industries Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

