COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Shares Gap Down to $29.65

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $27.89. COVESTRO AG/S shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 105,204 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COVTY. Goldman Sachs Group raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. COVESTRO AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

