Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $17,566.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001801 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00220056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00084665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.01390560 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00192776 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.