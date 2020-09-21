Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $330.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist increased their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $248.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -148.62 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.75 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $525,131.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,561.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,198 shares of company stock valued at $53,959,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

