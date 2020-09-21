Cosmos Hits 1-Day Volume of $353.76 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $831.33 million and $353.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00039228 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,587.04 or 1.01587825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00166886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,132,015 coins and its circulating supply is 203,347,412 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

