CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $5.02. CorMedix shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $144.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.64.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 11,377.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

