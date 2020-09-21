CorMedix (CRMD) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

CorMedix (NYSE: CRMD) is one of 703 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CorMedix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CorMedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of CorMedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CorMedix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $280,000.00 -$16.43 million -5.62 CorMedix Competitors $1.95 billion $238.09 million -1.60

CorMedix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CorMedix. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorMedix’s rivals have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -11,377.14% 31.10% 25.05% CorMedix Competitors -3,753.67% -191.24% -32.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CorMedix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A CorMedix Competitors 7204 19641 37494 1502 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.18%. Given CorMedix’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CorMedix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CorMedix rivals beat CorMedix on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

