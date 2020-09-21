Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce $496.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.54 million. Corelogic posted sales of $458.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

