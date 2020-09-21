Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.16

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 9993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 37.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 840,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 39.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the second quarter valued at $4,063,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

