Contrasting Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) & Its Peers

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hurricane Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.26, meaning that their average share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Hurricane Energy Competitors -27.79% -126.64% -6.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A 5.50 Hurricane Energy Competitors $3.24 billion -$202.07 million 4.50

Hurricane Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hurricane Energy. Hurricane Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hurricane Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hurricane Energy Competitors 561 2077 2471 114 2.41

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 93.76%. Given Hurricane Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hurricane Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Hurricane Energy rivals beat Hurricane Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

