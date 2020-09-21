Contrasting Great Panther Mining (GPL) & The Competition

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 75 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Great Panther Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Panther Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining Competitors 647 1815 1913 104 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Great Panther Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors 5.50% 5.72% 2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -5.26 Great Panther Mining Competitors $6.08 billion $738.41 million -13.00

Great Panther Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Great Panther Mining rivals beat Great Panther Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.