Contrasting Alexco Resource (AXU) & Its Competitors

Alexco Resource (NYSE: AXU) is one of 62 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alexco Resource to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39% Alexco Resource Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Alexco Resource has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexco Resource and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $22.01 million -$6.72 million -49.17 Alexco Resource Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 18.45

Alexco Resource’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexco Resource and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource Competitors 725 2782 2564 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Alexco Resource’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alexco Resource peers beat Alexco Resource on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

