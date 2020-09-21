Consensus (SEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,587.04 or 1.01587825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00166886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

