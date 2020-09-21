Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.27. Conifex Timber shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 3,193 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The company has a market cap of $56.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.