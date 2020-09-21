COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 606,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,357. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.