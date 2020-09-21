ColossusXT (COLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $91.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 81.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $91.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000669 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,334,907,508 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,865,681 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

