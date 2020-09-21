CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00216781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00083007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.01381096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00191288 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.