Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.
Shares of CHRS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $82,000.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.