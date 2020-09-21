Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $82,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.