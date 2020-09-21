Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 503,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951,998. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

