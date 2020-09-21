CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DBS Vickers raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

CEO stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.64. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CNOOC by 716.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

