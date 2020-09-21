CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.12.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.14. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,697,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.