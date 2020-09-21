Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

