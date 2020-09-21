Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638,689. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

