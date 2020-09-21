Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.
CTXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.97.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
