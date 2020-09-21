Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

