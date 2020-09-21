Citadel (CTL) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $17,165.79 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

